TREGOVENEK (A Place of Hope), on the outskirts of Pensilva, welcomed over 160 visitors as it officially opened its beautifully hand-crafted wooden gates.
Coinciding with national Community Garden Week, visitors enjoyed the community garden’s spectacular spring bloom, sitting in the central circle amidst an abundance of vegetables, herbs and flowers.
The upcycled and reclaimed features, such as the old shed, greenhouse, children's play area, pallet furniture, plus vibrant hand-painted signage, added to the atmosphere.
Attendees of all ages participated in various activities, including following the garden trail, throwing wellies, painting pebbles of hope, swapping seeds and purchasing plants.
The garden is open to the public daily from dawn until dusk and will be maintained through volunteer sessions held on Friday mornings. It aims to be a space for various gatherings, ranging from celebrations and meetings to workshops focused on soil health, wellbeing, permaculture, medicinal herbs, organic food growing and skills for sustainable living.
Ele Waters, a local volunteer, said: “Many people are aware of the numerous crises occurring globally and feel powerless to address them. This place offers solutions. While we cannot change everything, we can connect, learn, strengthen our connect to nature and collaborate locally.
“We can be good ancestors to those that come after us. Today, the garden came alive with relaxed visitors enjoying its beauty and having meaningful conversations. Something magical is happening here.”
The event raised over £700 to help plant more seeds of hope for the future, some of which will go towards helping Pensilva Primary School set up their own growing area and worm farm.
Built by volunteers over the past six months, the community garden was funded through a successful crowdfunding campaign and Cornwall Council’s Social Inclusion and Climate and Nature Funds. Additional support was provided by Tamar Organics, Stara Community Woodland, Caradon Stone, Tamar Grow Local, The Hive, Liskeard’s Community Treasure Chest, and St Cleer Parish Council.