A COMMUNITY garden built by volunteers will celebrate its official opening next month.
Tregovenek – meaning “Place of Hope” in Cornish – can be found on the outskirts of Pensilva.
Over the past couple of years, a vision to create a farm owned and run by the community, together with a hub for events and gatherings, and a workshop for small businesses, has begun to take shape.
As a community benefit society, Tregovenek will be either partially or wholly owned by those who invest in community shares – and equal voice will be given to all.
There are monthly workshops and courses where land-based and sustainable living skills are taught and where knowledge is shared. Those involved have already made many connections out to people in their local area and beyond, with school visits, partnerships with universities, and collaborations with other likeminded groups in Cornwall.
The focus of the past 12 months has been to build a garden for all to enjoy. This will be a space to showcase market gardening, medicinal herbs, permaculture techniques in action, and the regenerative growing principles that will protect the land and all life at Tregovenek.
“The community garden will be a place to relax and play, a place to support local enterprise to include connection with nature in their activities, and a space for education and wellbeing,” said spokesperson Hayley Rogers.
“In Summer 2024, with amazing support from everyone to our Crowdfunder, just over £18,000 was raised.”
Tregovenek has also been recognised by Cornwall Council for its work, and following an award from the Community Capacity Fund (CCF), members were invited to present the project at a celebration and networking day at the end of February.
The CCF money will pay for expert advisors to test and refine Tregovenek’s business proposition, for specialist surveys and a structural report, drawings and calculations to undertake a feasibility study for a workshop unit, and to prepare and submit planning applications.
In the meantime, Sunday, April 6 (1pm to 4pm) will be the day Tregovenek’s Community Garden officially opens after many months of hard work and nurturing by volunteers.
The event will be the chance for people to discover how they can be involved in the project, and to learn about food growing and medicinal herbs, worms and composting.
The afternoon will also include a jumble and garage sale, welly wanging and children’s art activities, and plenty of teas and cake.
Tregovenek is also inviting people to take part in a pumpkin growing competition which will launch with a seed giveaway at the event on April 6 – but anyone not able to attend can still participate.
“We are giving away free pumpkin seeds with pot and compost so that people can join in the community pumpkin challenge. People can pop into the garden on a Friday morning (10am to noon) throughout April, or email us at [email protected] to arrange.
“Bring your best pumpkins to our harvest celebration at the end of October for a family day of pumpkin themed fun!”