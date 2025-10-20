PUBLIC figures and residents have joined in the chorus of calls for the government to ditch proposals that would see communities left in the dark on licensing applications in their area.
Bodmin’s mayor and chair of the planning committee have both said that they are concerned over the proposals, of which the leader of Cornwall Council stated his opposition to recently.
Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor of Bodmin, said: "There are countless examples where Bodmin residents have benefitted from the fact licensing applications have to be advertised in newspapers.
"I cannot see how changing it to something where it is effectively kept in secret benefits anyone in Bodmin or elsewhere.
"It is something I am opposed to for that reason. The government should listen to those who are affected by this."
Cllr Pete Skea, the chair of the Bodmin Town Council planning committee said: “As the chair of Bodmin Town Council's planning committee, the proposals to remove the requirement for licensing applications in newspapers concerns me a lot. While the government argues it cuts red tape, it actually comes at a price, which is democratic oversight.
"Residents have a right to know what is going on in their area in the way they want to access it, and licensing applications in particular are one of those. Some residents, particularly older ones, still rely on their local newspaper to find out what is happening in their communities and it is through this that they can be kept in touch with the latest applications in Bodmin.
"For example, if a venue wishes to apply for a premises or alcohol licence, residents have a right to know what is being applied for, how it might affect them and how they can make representations in respect of it. Taking away the requirement for it to be in the newspaper means that it will disenfranchise residents and probably does very little in the way of helping our vital local businesses to survive and thrive.
"Bodmin Town Council's planning committee has often stood alongside residents in giving their voice when it comes to proposals which affect them and our community. While reform to the licensing regulations isn't something I'd ordinarily be against where it is beneficial, something which only serves to disenfranchise residents such as this, I don't support."
Among others left concerned at the proposals are residents living near venues who would be impacted were they not able to find out about new licence proposals in the current way.
Sam, who lives near a Bodmin venue which has had multiple ownership in recent years shared her concerns, stating: “As someone living next to a prominent venue in my town where I raise my young family, the fact that licensing applications need to be advertised is vital.
“For example, the venue next to mine has just reopened and if it wasn't for the fact it was advertised, I'd have been none the wiser and the opportunity to give feedback and know what the plans are would not have been there."
