TWO South East Cornwall primary schools have brought their communities together to raise more than £37,000 to fund a new minibus.
The sterling efforts mean pupils from Carbeile Junior School and Fourlanesend Community Primary School will have greater access to educational trips, sporting events and other enrichment activities across the local area.
The fundraising drive, organised by the Rame Federation, has been months in the making and has relied on the generosity of local families, businesses and benefactors.
Building on this, Sir Tremayne offered to host a charity auction at Antony House, which was led by Rame Federation Head Pete Hamlyn. The auction featured prizes including super car experiences, weekend breaks, golf rounds and rugby tickets, raising £6,848.35 on the evening alone.
Additional contributions came from local businesses, including Sound Insurance, Cornish Pod and Torpoint Strength and Fitness Gym, raising a further £1,000 before the auction night. Alan Rogers also pledged £1,000 annually for five years, further bolstering the minibus fund.
Parents and guardians supported the campaign through raffle ticket purchases, auction bids, and direct donations, demonstrating wide community backing.
Speaking after the event, Mr Hamlyn said: “In total, we’ve raised over £37,000. This money is ringfenced solely for the minibus and has already made a huge difference to our pupils. We’ve used it for football trips, geography field trips, and a special SEN bowling event. Without the generosity of our community, these enriching experiences simply wouldn’t be possible.”
Staff and governors at both schools expressed their heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the fundraising campaign, which will assist enhanced learning, social development and personal growth.
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