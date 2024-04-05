Guy Cooper, from the Looe Sea Swimmers, said: “The Looe Sea Swimmers together the Polperro Maids got together to show support for ‘Save the Coastguard Flats’ project. This listed building is a beautiful example of architecture which are also very well constructed. Unfortunately some of the flats have fallen into disrepair and this initiative is aimed to bring them back into use for dwellings - but more importantly for local people.