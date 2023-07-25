A community centre based in a historic library has made a temporary move for the rest of the year.
IntoBodmin, which took over and operated the former Passmore-Edwards Bodmin Library building on Lower Bore Street in the town upon the closure and relocation of the town’s library by Cornwall Council, says the closure enables a large refurbishment of the historic building.
The organisation has moved to ‘Shop 14’, on Fore Street in the town centre from where it will operate many of the groups and facilities that were present in the Old Library until the work on the 120-year-old building takes place.
With the comparatively constrained space of Shop 14 compared to the old library, the organisation has noted that there will be some changes during the period of closure, which is set to be in place until the start of 2024.
A spokesperson for intoBodmin said: “We have moved! Last week the intoBodmin team packed up The Old Library building and relocated to Shop 14 on Fore Street.
“This is because, despite looking good for its age the building is over 120 years old and needs some renovating and TLC. It will be closed until the New Year when we hope to re-open with a warmer and greener building!
“Our regular groups and activities have all moved with us and you are welcome to join in too. You can find full details here intobodmin.co.uk/the-old-library/clubs-and-activities/
“Lots of you are used to popping in and seeing the team throughout the week and this will be a bit harder to do in Shop 14 but the intoBodmin team will be here in the office every Tuesday. Our email addresses and phone have all stayed the same - 01208 811185.”
They added: “Our Stay & Play group is for babies, toddlers and their grown-ups and now runs from Shop 14 every Monday 9.30am to 11am. Shannon, from our Cafe team will be there to serve you with cake and refreshments.”