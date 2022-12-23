The Lighthouse Community Centre in Liskeard have been awarded a total of £253,567.00 from the National Lottery Community Fund which will enable them to add more projects to their already busy programme for the next three years.
Thanks to #NationalLottery players they will be able to continue to make a huge difference to the lives of hundreds of local people.
The Centre presently provides vital support services for people of all ages, running engaging and fun activities, workshops and events that inspires, educates, and helps develop skills and confidence for future life. They identify local need and aim to develop new services that builds lives, hopes and futures. Their present core areas and activities are:
Social Isolation-Inflatable Parties, Community Events
Youth Boredom-Free workshops, volunteering opportunities, detached youth work
Health & Wellbeing-Emotional Logic Teaching, Paddlesports Club and Cycling, Wellbeing Groups for ladies, men and teenage girls, Peer Support Work
Deprivation-Homeless Soup Run, Children’s Holiday Club, Food Club, Winter Warmer Cafe, One to One Consultations, Crisis Fund and Winter Fuel Fund
External Support-Regular workshops are held at the Centre with other organisations to support visiting clients, such as Citizens Advice Bureau, Community Energy Plus, Healthy Cornwall, Police and Fire Service etc.
The Centre operates an informal, friendly and confidential approach. The team are kind and caring and understand the difficulties faced by their users through their own past lived experiences which is why they are non judgemental and offer a place of care where people can find tailored support.
If you would like to know more about the work they do please get in touch on 07769 848307 or visit the Centre at 6B Heathlands, Liskeard.