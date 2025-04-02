A LANIVET community group has launched an appeal for volunteers to assist with the operation of the village’s café.
Lanivet Community Cafe located within the One for All community centre in the village, is seeking volunteers to assist with the operation of the venue.
A spokesperson for the Lanivet Parish Community Centre said: “Our busy little Community Cafe needs to increase its bank of volunteers - can you help us please? Come and join our happy team!
“We’re part of the amazing modern parish hall and sports complex: Lanivet Parish Community Centre Rectory Road, Lanivet, Bodmin, PL30 5HG. Please phone Jed after 2pm weekdays to discuss any hours you can volunteer (no cooking involved).”
More information can be found on the Lanivet Parish Community Centre website or by calling 01208 832684.