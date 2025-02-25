SKATEBOARDERS and BMX riders, together with the wider community will all be asked to give their input into exciting plans aimed at shaping the future of a proposed new skatepark in Liskeard are to form part of a public consultation event later this month.
The wider community will today (Tuesday, February 25) be asked to give their input into the scheme, which is believed to cost in the region of £300,000, to replace the old ramps that have been in place at Rapsons Field for the last 20+ years.
The consultation event - which is being organised by renowned skatepark designers Betongpark, along with Liskeard Town Council - will take place at the Public Hall between 4pm and 7pm.
The consultation aims to gather valuable input from the community, ensuring that the skatepark is designed to meet the needs of local users, providing a safe and inclusive space for people of all ages and skill levels to enjoy.
Betongpark representative, Stuart Maclure, said: “We welcome input from all members of the local community for the new skatepark, which we hope to be a real flagship project for the local area. Whatever your wheel, age, background or ability, we’d love to speak to you about your aspirations for the skatepark.”
During the three-hour event, attendees will have the opportunity to share their ideas, discuss potential design features and learn more about the project’s timeline and funding.
Town Councillor, David Braithwaite, emphasised the importance of community involvement, adding: “We want to create a new skatepark that truly reflects the needs and aspirations of the people who will use it. Whether you are a skater, BMX rider, scooter enthusiast or a local resident interested in seeing improved recreational facilities in the town, we really need your feedback.”
Interested individuals are encouraged to attend, but there is also a Liskeard Skatepark Project Facebook page.