COMMUNITIES across the UK will be coming together this weekend to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Below is a guide of various Remembrance events taking place around East Cornwall on either Saturday, November 9, Remembrance Day (November 10) or Armistice Day (November 11).
Bodmin
Wreath Laying at Rough Tor takes place at Bodmin Moor on Saturday, November 9. Meet at 9am in the car park PL32 9QG. On arrival at the top of Rough Tor, laying a Wreath for the Division will follow.
Standards will be present, and you are all asked to bring along your Beret's for this occasion. There will be a tractor with a purpose-built trailer to carry those who cannot walk too far. The Two Minutes Silence will be at 11am. Once completed, lunch will be served at The Old Inn at St Breward.
The Remembrance Parade takes place on Sunday, November 10. This will take place at The Keep and people attending will need to assemble at 8am for 9am Service at the DCLI War Memorial. Standards are requested to attend.
Boscastle
Service at The Methodist Church at 10.50am on Sunday, November 10. Followed by the parade to The War Memorial for the Act of Remembrance - estimated arrival 11.45am.
Bude
The parade will begin at 10.30am from The Strand, leading to a service at Bude Methodist Church at approximately 11.15am on Sunday, November 10. Those wishing to join the parade are encouraged to gather at The Strand bus stop before the start time.
As a mark of respect, the War Memorial in Bude will be illuminated on Sunday evening, and Storm Tower will be lit on the evening of Monday, November 11.
Callington
The Remembrance Day Parade will be held on Sunday, November 10. The procession will start at approximately 2.30pm for wreath laying at the War Memorial, with the Service in St Mary’s Church, scheduled to start at approximately 3.00pm. All are welcome.
Calstock
The Calstock Sunday Service will take place on Sunday, November 10. Assemble at 9.15am at the Copper Valley Academy (Delaware School). The Parade will begin at 9.30am and proceed to the War Memorial, Albaston.
Camelford
A two-minute silence followed by wreath laying will take place at The War Memorial, St Julitta’s Church, Lanteglos by Camelford at 10.55am on Sunday, November 10.
Organisations taking part are asked to assemble outside the Church by 10.45am. After the Act of Remembrance a Service will take place in the Church.
On Monday, November 11, a two minute silence followed by wreath laying will take place at The War Memorial outside Enfield Park at 11am.
Downderry
The act of remembrance will take place at the Downderry Memorial Garden at 11am on Remembrance Day (November 11). Refreshments will be served at Downderry and Seaton Village Hall from 11.15am. All are welcome for food and drink. Entry is free but donations for the RBL would be welcome.
Launceston
There will be a two-minute silence at 11am on Monday, November 11 in the Square and the Remembrance Parade will take place on Sunday, November 10.
Those taking part in this year’s Remembrance Sunday service in Launceston Town Square should gather by the Castle Grounds entrance at 10.15am to form up by 10.30am. Those wishing to lay a wreath during Remembrance are welcome to do so. Wreaths to be collected from Hicks & Sons during opening hours.
Lezant
The Remembrance Day gathering at the War Memorial will take place at 10.30am on Sunday, November 10.
Liskeard
Act of Remembrance Parade and Civic Service will take place on Sunday, November 10. The full parade will leave the Cattle Market at 10.30am, led by the Silver Band, Standards, RBL members and Veterans, RNA and representatives of public and youth services in the town.
The Mayoral Party and Town Council will join the parade before proceeding to the War Memorial for the wreath laying ceremony at 11am. A Civic Service will follow at St Martin’s Church, led by the newly appointed vicar Rev Mark Wade. Following the service the parade will return, taking the Salute outside Webbs House.
The National Two Minute Silence takes place on Monday, November 11 at 11am in front of Webbs. Poppies will be available from next week in various retail establishment and public places.
Looe
On Sunday, November 10, the Looe Branch of the Royal British Legion will be participating in the ceremony, starting from 10.30am, which is a civic event organised by Looe Town Council.
On Armistice Day (November 11), the Looe Branch will be holding a short service at the One War Memorial commencing at 10.45am and observing a two minutes silence at 11am.
Saltash
On Sunday, November 10, there is a church service at the Wesley church in Saltash at 2pm, followed by a parade approx 3pm down Fore street to the town Memorial at St Nickolas and Faith where two new memorial benches will be blessed followed by wreath laying.
On Monday, November 11, outside the Brunel public house in Fore Street, the town will come together for the two minutes silence for our fallen heroes. The Mayor and local dignitaries along with local Standards will be taking part in the annual event.
St Cleer
The remembrance service will take place on Sunday, November 10, starting at 10:45 outside the war memorial (opposite the Market Inn). Everyone is welcome.
Stratton
A service will take place at the War Memorial at 09.30am on Sunday, November 10, followed by a service at St Andrew’s Church.
Tideford
Remembrance Sunday as observed by Tideford and St Germans RBL Club will be conducted in front of the War Memorial in the car park on Sunday, November 10. Meet outside the RBL club, the act of Remembrance starts at 10.45am. On completion of the act of remembrance there will be a service at Tideford Church.
If you would like to conduct your own personal act of remembrance, wooden crosses will be available on the day for anyone to place in the small garden of remembrance in front of the War Memorial. The RBL Club will be open afterwards for refreshments. Everyone is welcome.
Torpoint
The Remembrance Parade in Torpoint is on Sunday, November 10, where organisations will be forming up in Albion Road from 10.20am onwards. The march off from Albion Road will commence towards Sparrow Park at 10.45am, at a signal from the person in charge of the Road Marshalls.
On Armistice Day (Monday, November 11) there will be a short service at 11.00am at Sparrow Park, observing the national 2 minutes silence, everyone is welcome to attend.
Trebyan
A Remembrance Day Brunch with take place at the Lanhydrock War Memorial Hall on Remembrance Day (Monday, November 11) between 10.30am to 2pm. The two minute silence will be observed at 11am followed by laying of the wreath. Free Tea and Coffee will be provided. Feel free to bring photos, stories and memories of family members or people that are important to you that served in any war.
Wadebridge
On Sunday, November 10, an Act of Remembrance, wreath laying and two-minute silence will take place at Memorial Stones, Egloshayle Playing Fields at 10.15am. Assemble at the Memorial Stones by 10am.
The parade and service will follow this, there will be a parade to Egloshayle Church where the Remembrance Service will be held. If you do not wish to take part in the Parade, then please be seated in Egloshayle Church by 10:50am.
Following the Church Service there will be a parade back to the Memorial Stones.
On Armistice Day (November 11) at 11am, the Act of Remembrance will held outside the Town Hall. An Air Raid Siren will sound the start of the two-minute silence and the all clear.