THE reopening of a number of Police Enquiry Offices across Devon and Cornwall have been highlighted by the region’s Police and Crime Commissioner in her end of year review.
Alison Hernandez praised the support of residents and local authorities in getting offices in Devonport, Honiton, Ilfracombe, Kingsbridge and Looe back open again - with more planned for the New Year in Exeter City Centre, Ivybridge, Liskeard and Tavistock.
“Wherever I go, people tell me that they want to see more officers, so I was pleased to work with the force and the private sector to deliver additional hotspot patrols in 13 areas across Devon and Cornwall,” she said.
“Between May and November these delivered additional hotspot patrols in 13,016 foot patrol hours; officers attended an additional 1,049 antisocial behaviour incidents and engaged with 58,134 members of the public thanks to this project. In 2025, I’m keen to explore the possibility of expanding this project using a second homes cash windfall to boost visibility in a town or city near you.
“Bearing down on road deaths and serious injuries remains another of our communities’ top priorities. This year we worked with 290 pubs, clubs and bars with our Lift Legend campaign to tackle Christmas drink drivers.
“Also, as part of the Vision Zero road safety partnership, I was delighted to see a reduction in motorcyclist casualties. Sadly, too many residents spent this Christmas without a loved one because of road traffic incidents and our partners remain determined to improve road safety further in the year ahead.”
She continued: “Another one of my priorities is to build on the excellent work done by five forces in the South West under the Operation Scorpion banner. In 2024 there were four operations leading to 396 arrests, the seizure of £346,000 and the safeguarding of 293 vulnerable people.
“While I support being tough on criminals, I also believe in second chances and 2024 gave us a unique chance to expand the award-winning Prisoners Building Homes project. This equips prison leavers with construction skills and provides much-needed housing. Starting live just four years ago with one home completed in Torquay, it is now on track to deliver 80 homes across the country.”
For all the high points, however, Commissioner Hernandez also reflected on recent events, which included taking the decision to suspend Acting Chief Constable, Jim Colwell, as well as recruit an interim replacement in James Vaughan.
She added: “The last few weeks of 2024 were a whirlwind of work as I took the difficult, but entirely necessary, decision to suspend an Acting Chief Constable and recruit an interim to lead the force on its journey of improvement.
“I and my team leaned on key partners at very short notice to set up an interview panel. We are fortunate to work with many people who have a relentless focus on delivering for the communities they serve. I am confident we have the right man in place as a result.”