This week our column is written by the artist herself, Rosa Hoadley, who was featured on Phluid Vision before Christmas, where she joined Leo and Neil on the Wal of Paine Show. Since our interview with Rosa she has had her song “Shadow Box” played on BBC introducing, and deservedly so. We feel that Rosa has a depth and maturity to her work that belies her age of only 16 years.
“I am singer and play the piano, although I love to experiment digitally with different instruments when I make new songs. I was born in, and grew up in Cornwall, but have recently moved to Scotland for sixth form, so will be living there for the next two years.I’ve always had a strong interest in music as I’ve been surrounded by musicians in my family my whole life, so I started making music from a young age.
I find it hard to limit my inspirations, although I’d say a few include Sade, Portishead and Goapele. I would love to pursue music as a career: I think the creative industry is always growing and changing, and I would love to be a part of that.
Although music is my main creative passion, I love experimenting with various other creative hobbies, such as photography and writing. A lot of my inspiration comes from these passions and it’s one of many reasons I think the creative industry is important for me. I’m hoping to release another album in 2023, and definitely have some plans to perform in Cornwall over the summer”.
