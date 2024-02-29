A COLLISION near Horningtops on the A38 has reportedly left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Police were notified on February 28 of a collision involving a white car and a pedestrian at around 9.10pm.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police explained: “As a result of this collision, the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. The car did not stop and left the scene. It is believed the car would have had its left side wing mirror casing damaged.”
The pedestrian was reportedly wearing hi-vis trousers at the time.
Anyone with any relevant information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 827 of 28 February.