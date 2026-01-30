CORNWALL College has added a second Rugby Academy taster session at its Camborne campus after demand for places exceeded all expectations.
The first opportunity to train with former Fiji international and Cornish rugby legend Josh Matavesi sold out within hours, prompting the college to confirm an additional session on April 16 to meet overwhelming interest from young players across the region.
“The response has been phenomenal,” said Matavesi, head coach of the Cornwall College Rugby Academy. “Seeing the first session fully booked so quickly shows there is a real appetite for high-level training that fits around education and supports players’ wider development.”
Interest in the academy has surged since its launch at the end of 2025, with young people keen to access structured, performance-led rugby alongside their college studies.
The April session will give prospective students a first-hand experience of academy life, including an on-pitch training session on the college’s astro surface, strength and conditioning work in the gym, and an overview of how the Rugby Academy integrates with full-time study.
Training will be led by Matavesi alongside Rugby Academy head of rugby Matt Shepherd, supported by Sam Coogan, head of athletic development. Together, the coaching team will introduce players to the standards, expectations and support systems available through the academy.
The Cornwall College Rugby Academy is designed to enhance the overall student experience, with training carefully timetabled around academic commitments. It sits at the heart of the college’s wider commitment to sport and to strengthening rugby in the county.
Strong partnerships with organisations including the RFU, Camborne RFC and the Cornish Pirates help provide clear development pathways and reinforce the academy’s place within Cornwall’s rugby landscape.
Luke Bazeley, assistant principal for general further education, said the academy offers something distinctive. “It gives young people a compelling reason to choose Cornwall College Camborne by combining education with elite rugby provision.”
