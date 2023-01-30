CALLINGTON Community College are appealing for ‘Callington Couture’ to help students find their dream prom outfits without bursting the bank.
The college are appealing for donations of dresses, suits or accessories that people may have in their wardrobe and not wear anymore which the college can offer to students at affordable prices to help with the current cost of living crisis.
Rebecca Dunlop, Head of Year 11 at the college said: ‘With the cost of living crisis and everything going on all the kids are really excited about prom, but there is a real divide of those who have got the ability to go out and buy new dresses and a bit of concern from those that are a bit worried about it. There’s a large proportion of families where things are difficult this year and it’s about making sure all of our students feel they can be included and feel special on their day.’
‘It would be lovely then if they re-donate their dresses next year so we can keep it going year on year and trying to build on our availability for what we’ve got for the students.’
The college has already received donations, with some new items still tagged being donated. The college will have a pre-prom evening in March where students can come and try on and the purchase the garments at low prices. Any money made will be put back into funding the prom to help reduce the ticket prices for students.
If you have any dresses, suits, shoes or bags bring them to the Main Reception at Callington Community College by February half term (February 13).