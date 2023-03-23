The Coastguard said a team had performed safety patrols at about at 5.30 am this morning approximately 1 hour before high tide to carry out a Safety/Flood Patrol around Fowey, Golant, and Lostwithiel.
A spokesperson said: "The team engaged with members of the public taking photos and passing on safety messages, they also liaised with the Environment Agency on scene. Even the smallest of waves on paved areas, quaysides, and jetties can knock you off your feet and sweep you away.
The warning comes after flooding brought travel chaos to East Cornwall.
The town of Looe was one of those badly hit by the spring tide causing flooding, with roads, train lines and bus routes all impacted.
Meanwhile, on rail, GWR services between Liskeard and Looe were disrupted until 9.30 because of the flooding.