St Austell Coastguard has warned people to be careful of minor flooding in the area.

The Coastguard said a team had performed safety patrols at about at 5.30 am this morning approximately 1 hour before high tide to carry out a Safety/Flood Patrol around Fowey, Golant, and Lostwithiel.

A spokesperson said: "The team engaged with members of the public taking photos and passing on safety messages, they also liaised with the Environment Agency on scene. Even the smallest of waves on paved areas, quaysides, and jetties can knock you off your feet and sweep you away.

"Remember, in an emergency at the coast, Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

The warning comes after flooding brought travel chaos to East Cornwall.

The town of Looe was one of those badly hit by the spring tide causing flooding, with roads, train lines and bus routes all impacted.

Quay Road in Looe was closed for a number of hours due to the flooding from the spring tide, with Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service reporting that: "Crews from Looe Community Fire Station are assisting with a temporary road closure on Quay Road due to flooding from high spring tides."

Meanwhile, on rail, GWR services between Liskeard and Looe were disrupted until 9.30 because of the flooding.

