Roads, train lines, and bus routes have all been disrupted in Looe this morning, after several areas across the county experience flooding due to rainfall and "high spring tides".
Last night, the Environment Agency issued a warning for several parts of Cornwall, urging areas such as Looe, to “act now” for the benefit of their own safety, asking residents to “turn off gas, water, and electricity; move things upstairs or to safety; and move family, pets, and car to safety.”
This morning, roads, train lines, and bus routes have all been affected by the downpours. National Rail was forced to cancel services between Liskeard and Looe due to a flooded line, however, fortunately for users of the route, the line was reopened by 9.20 am.
As well as this, Quay Road in Looe has been shut both ways, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has been sent to assist with the temporary road closure, which they believe to be due to “high spring tides”.
And due to these closures, GO Cornwall Bus announced this morning that three of its services were unable to serve the West Looe area.
As it stands, the Environment Agency has maintained the red flood warning for Looe, stating that “flooding is expected” and more information can be found here.