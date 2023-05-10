St Austell Coastguard tackled rough terrain and damp weather yesterday while rescuing an injured walker near Polkerris yesterday.
The team received the call that they were required to assist South Western Ambulance Service with an injured walker on the Saintsway near Polkerris.
Due to some of the wet weather and high winds over the last few days, the callout meant taking on some difficult routes. A spokesperson for St Austell Coastguard said: “The team had a difficult extraction due to mud and water under foot making a very slippery surface, and being a narrow path.
“The casualty was then taken by the ambulance service for further care at hospital.
“After a very soggy debrief and kit cleaning the team are back ready to respond to the next call.”