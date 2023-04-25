Under the UK Merchant Shipping Regulations certain pyrotechnic distress flares are mandatory for Pleasure Vessels of 13.7m in length and over. Unless you are required by law to carry pyrotechnic flares you may prefer to rely on more modern technology for distress alerting. For further reading on this, and how best to indicate your location and that you need assistance without using pyrotechnics, visit the Calling for Help page on the RYA website.