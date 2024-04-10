Any Co-op member-owner who spends £5 in store or online, scans their card and has selected a Local Community Fund cause, will be automatically entered into a monthly prize draw. Shoppers can enter as many times as they want across the period and each £5 shop will activate one entry into the competition. Ten Co-op members every month will win £500 worth of prizes for them and £5,000 for their selected Local Community Fund cause. Non-members can sign up for just £1 via the Co-op App.