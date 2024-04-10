SHOPPERS in Cornwall could help donate £5,000 to a local community group and win £500 for themselves, just by swiping their card and choosing a cause, when they do their shopping.
Co-op is launching ‘The Winners Share It All’ – a new nationwide competition designed to help boost Co-op’s existing support of thousands of local causes across the UK and give member-owners a chance to win prizes for themselves and their communities.
Any Co-op member-owner who spends £5 in store or online, scans their card and has selected a Local Community Fund cause, will be automatically entered into a monthly prize draw. Shoppers can enter as many times as they want across the period and each £5 shop will activate one entry into the competition. Ten Co-op members every month will win £500 worth of prizes for them and £5,000 for their selected Local Community Fund cause. Non-members can sign up for just £1 via the Co-op App.
Every time member-owners shop they support local communities through Co-op’s Local Community Fund, a fund which has supported 36,000 causes since it began in 2016.
The major new ‘The Winners Share It All’ initiative will see Co-op Local Community Fund causes receive a share of £500,000 to support projects that benefit Co-op member communities, in addition to the support already distributed through Co-op’s Local Community Fund.
Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community & Membership Participation at Co-op, says: “We’re thrilled to be launching the new ‘The Winners Share It All’ activity, as we continue to offer strong support for local communities and meaningful value for our member-owners.
“Our Local Community Fund supports lots of local causes and community groups in Cornwall and Devon with much needed financial support. An extra £5,000 boost can make a huge difference to these incredible grassroot projects, enabling them to provide important services, support and activities for their community. It’s great that our members can support this whilst also getting a welcome boost themselves with £500 towards their daily shop.”
For more information about ‘The Winners Share It All’ how to select a cause visit www.coop.co.uk/communities