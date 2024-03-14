CLUB members of the Liskeard Velo Cycle Group are celebrating after hosting a successful bike ride to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Caradon Trail.
A huge number of bike riders turned up to take part in the ride, which made its way around the Caradon Trail battling a number of hills, mud and un-predictable Cornish weather.
Seventeen riders and a puppy set out in the sunshine to follow the trail signs around the track, cycling uphill and down, and of course taking in the views and heritage sites.
Susie Williams from Liskeard Velo Cycle Club, said: “Some of the group had taken part on the inaugural ride 10 years ago, and it was great to have them there again for this ride.”
It was said that the group managed to keep dry until the last big hill before stopping for a well deserved coffee break.
Unfortunately the weather caught up with them and it began to hail and rain as they arrived at Minions Tea Room – soaking and bedraggled.
“At this point the sun came back out so they enjoyed coffee and cakes outside, while drying off,” Susie continued. “A quick whizz downhill to Liskeard, having completed 20 miles, mainly in the sunshine.”
The Caradon Trail is a 17-mile multi-use track which was developed as part of the Lottery funded Caradon Hill World Heritage Site Project. It links Liskeard to its rich history in the 1800's as a major copper mining area, taking in settlements to the north, as well as the Looe Union canal basin and industrial hub at Moorswater, plus crossing the route of the Liskeard and Caradon railway, which linked the Caradon mines to Looe along a track-bed that can still be accessed through Highwood.
Liskeard Velo Cycle Club is an inclusive cycle group, with regular organised rides, that welcomes all levels of cyclist. In addition to the core Velo group, they also have the Liskeard Ladies Cycle Group which meets on the first Saturday of each month, and a monthly Easy Riders Group which encourages men to start cycling on shorter rides. New members are always welcome to try the rides.