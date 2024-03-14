The Caradon Trail is a 17-mile multi-use track which was developed as part of the Lottery funded Caradon Hill World Heritage Site Project. It links Liskeard to its rich history in the 1800's as a major copper mining area, taking in settlements to the north, as well as the Looe Union canal basin and industrial hub at Moorswater, plus crossing the route of the Liskeard and Caradon railway, which linked the Caradon mines to Looe along a track-bed that can still be accessed through Highwood.