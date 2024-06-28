A TOWN in South East Cornwall is set to lose another traditional bank branch with the announcement that it will close in 2025.
The Lloyds Branch on The Parade in Liskeard will close for the final time on February 25, 2025.
It will leave only one traditional bank in the form of Santander, although the bank has promised that a ‘community banker’ will continue to visit the area.
The announcement is the latest in a tsunami of bank closures across Cornwall, and comes months after Bodmin was confirmed to be losing losing its final two bank branches, with the Lloyds and Halifax branches closing in September 2024 upon the opening of a proposed ‘banking hub’.
Upon the closure, the two nearest remaining branches of Lloyds will be located in Launceston and Plymouth.
The ATM (cash machine) outside of the bank will also close, leaving two main options for residents to withdraw their money with machines outside of the town’s Co-op supermarket and at the Santander branch on Barras Place.
A limited number of services, including cash withdrawal and deposits will be available at the Post Office on The Parade in the town.
In a document confirming the closure, the bank said that it would close the branch as ‘customers are banking in different ways’.
The document claims that 827 customers used the facilities at the branch for money transactions in four months out of the six ending February 2024.
It also revealed that the majority of customers affected by the closure are people over 55, with its own figures revealing that 64 per cent of customers using the branch were aged between 55 and 74 and 75 and over.
A spokesperson for Lloyds Bank said the closure was due to a fall in usage, adding: “As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Liskeard branch have fallen over recent years.
“The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs. Customers can also manage their money through our mobile banking apps, online, by calling us or speaking to a Community Banker.”