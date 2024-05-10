THE organisation responsible for the roll out of banking hubs across the United Kingdom has issued an update on progress being made towards the opening of the planned Bodmin branch.
It comes amid the approaching closure of the last two of Bodmin’s banks, Lloyds and Halifax, both on Fore Street in the town centre.
Lloyds is set to close on June 20, 2024 with the Halifax closure, which was delayed by a few months to enable work to create a replacement banking hub in the town currently slated for closure on September 26, 2024.
Concern had been raised at a recent meeting of Bodmin Town Council’s planning committee that there had not been an update on the replacement banking hub plans in recent months.
The concerns raised came amid a planning application for a new ATM machine to be located outside the Costcutter and Bodmin Post Office on Fore Street.
Cash Access UK have now offered an update on progress for the new banking hub, stating that a preferred location had now been identified and that it will still go ahead. They added that they hope to confirm the location soon, and that the most lengthy part of the process, identifying a location had almost been completed.
The new banking hub would feature representatives from different banks through a community banker service and a counter service operated by the Post Office.
A spokesperson for Cash Access UK said: “Cash Access UK is still committed to providing a Banking Hub in Bodmin. There are a number of steps involved in opening a hub, and finding the right location is often the most time-consuming part of setting one up.
“We have found a suitable location, a significant step forward, and hope to be able to confirm the location soon.
"When the Hub is open, customers of major banks and building societies will be able carry out cash transactions at a counter service operated by the Post Office, as well as get help and support from a Community Banker service.
"The Cash Access UK team will keep the community updated with progress."