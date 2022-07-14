Climate Fayre Day will focus on Climate Crisis ( )

The Stoke Climsland Climate Fayre Day will be held on July 16 and people are encouraged to come along and learn more about the Climate Crisis

It will be a day of fun, entertainment and learning about climate change and sustainability for all ages.

The day will be held from 10am to 4pm, with the evening event starting from 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for Stoke Climsland Climate Fayre Day said: “The media is full to overflowing with the ‘Crisis in Government’.

‘That makes me feel quite sick.

“The Climate Crisis poses an existential threat to life on earth. In my mind The Climate Crisis must be at the fore front of our minds and we must not be side tracked by the causes of it.

“Right now hundreds of people are drowning in Bangladesh due to the Climate Crisis and the media hardily reports on it, it doesn’t sell paper

over the past month, the people of Bangladesh have suffered the worst flooding in living memory.

“In the past three weeks Pakistan has suffered near biblical flooding even destroying ancient bridges, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced and 7.2-million have been impacted.

One protester held up a sign saying: “Up to my neck in the climate crisis.”

“Our government, by supporting the fossil fuel industries, is helping to drive us towards environmental catastrophe. We must keep the Climate Crisis at the fore front of our minds.

“July 16 is Stoke Climsland Climate Fayre Day. The Climate Crisis is our focus. Come with children and family or alone, get to understand what you can do.”