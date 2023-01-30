Andrew Curtis, 50, from Surrey was described as “clever, funny and supportive” by his wife, Dena Curtis, who attended the inquest. Andrew was a keen golfer and also took part in cricket and rugby.
In March 2022, Andrew had gone on a golfing trip with his friends to Cornwall. Andrew and his three friends rented a cottage in St Neot to stay in while they spent the week travelling to a variety of golf courses in the county.
Prior to Andrew’s death, the group had gone out for something to eat. During the meal, Andrew had consumed alcohol which, towards the end of the evening, led to the bar staff refusing him service.
Shortly after, Andrew and his friends walked back to the cottage where Andrew was placed onto the sofa on his side to sleep.
In the morning, the group found Andrew unconscious and not breathing. After calling 999, where ambulance and air ambulance crew arrived, Andrew was pronounced deceased.
The inquest heard that Andrew was previously fit and well, with no pre existing conditions, however the amount of alcohol in his blood during the postmortem was above the range where fatalities can happen.
Andrew Cox, coroner, explained that Andrew died on March 27, 2022 from ethanol toxicity, there was no third party involved in the death and recorded the conclusion of an alcohol related death.