A number of Cornwall’s beaches were subject to a deep last weekend as part of a county wide campaign.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s ‘Love Your Beach’ campaign saw hundreds of beach goers travel to their local beach to take part in a eco- activities.
The Love Your Beach events are coordinated by Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Your Shore Network of marine conservation groups at different locations around the Cornish coast. The events provided a chance to help get local beaches ready for spring whilst also protecting wildlife from the hazards caused by marine plastics and debris that are left on and washed onto Cornish beaches on a daily basis.
Beach cleans took place on Polkerris beach, Sandymouth beach, Helford Passage beach, Porth beach, Polzeath Marine Centre, Seaton beach, Caerhays beach, Harveys Towans beach, Par beach, Mounts Bay, Perranporth and St Agnes.
In Par, over 60 volunteers the collected over 20kg of rubbish and finished the day by drawing images and words into the sand.