(Pictures: Andy Campfield)
The 27th Annual American & Classic Car Show & Summer Fair took place on Sunday in warm sunshine.
Cars of every shape and size filled the Cornish roads to arrive in time to get into their allocated positions. The event is a joint venture between friends of Mount Edgcumbe and Cornwall Hospice Care, with all money raised going towards these good causes.
The town crier Chris Hindley-Matic declared the show opened along with Lady Megan Edgcumbe and Graham Piercy from Cornwall Hospice Care. Lady Megan welcomed visitors and thanked them for the support shown.
Everything was there for the visitors, food stalls of every choice a bar and car boot stalls. For the children there were miniature railway rides, bouncy castles and various music displays.
The Torpoint Police had one of their vans with various items on display along with fingerprinting for the youngsters, who could then look around a fire engine supplied by Torpoint Fire Station.