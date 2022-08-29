City College students excel
With an overall pass rate of 98%, students and staff at City College Plymouth have celebrated outstanding GCSE results.
Nationally, pass rates for GCSE maths and English have taken a big drop compared to last year, but students at City College have excelled despite the huge disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic with some students sitting exams for the first time.
Across England only 20% achieved a grade 9-4 in maths, placing the college significantly above the national picture with its students bucking the trend by achieving 28%.
As Plymouth’s anchor institution for skills, the college’s inclusive learning environment welcomes students of all ages to improve their literacy and numeracy skills.
The results achieved by the college’s adult students were particularly impressive, with an overall pass rate in English of 100%. Of the 130 adults sitting English exams this summer, 65% gained high grades.
Many of the students who collected their exam results will be progressing onto higher level courses at the college, with some having gained their GCSE qualification as an entry requirement to study a degree.
Others are now looking forward to enhanced job opportunities having gained these essential qualifications.
