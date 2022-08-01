Circle’s 60th Charter year
THE Liskeard and Looe Ladies Circle celebrated their 60th Charter year recently in splendour.
Part of the National Association of Ladies Circles formed in 1936, the local branch was created in 1961 and affiliated in 1962 and has a rich heritage producing a National President and two National Secretaries.
Current chairman Vicky Parker-George said: “As part of the Round Table Family of clubs the motto may have changed over time from ‘Friendship & Service’ to ‘Fun, Friendship and Fundraising’ but the ethos of being part of the local community and giving back to our area is just as strong as ever.”
Over the years Liskeard and Looe Ladies Circle have hosted pop-up charity shops, bingo nights, a swing dance event, music festival, and craft fayres raising several thousands of pounds for local charities as well as regularly supporting the Foodbank and also Cancer Research UK by serving the Big Breakfast at the annual Art Exhibition in the town.
The group also meet socially to try new things and have turned their hands to sausage making, cocktail mixing, hula-hooping, three-legged races, rowing, cookery demonstrations and crafting.
Vicky went on to say: “The group love a good party and we are proud to have reached our 60th anniversary so we celebrated in style with a black tie dinner, DJ and casino tables.
“We were thrilled to be joined by 16 past circle chairmen as well as members of Round Table, Tangent and 41 Club both locally and nationally.
“In true Circling style the evening raised £630 for Cancer Research UK in addition to supporting the national president’s charity of the year The Samaritans with a donation.”
The group are always looking for new members, so any female, 18 to 45 and new to the area, looking to make new friends or wanting to try new things get in touch by finding them on Facebook (search nalc522).
