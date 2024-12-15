On Saturday, December 21 at Egloshayle Church, Wadebridge Choral Society’s Christmas performance will take place.
Organisers for the event say that: “It promises to offer a seasonal mix of carols, both traditional and Cornish-themed and plenty of carols for the audience to join in.”
The concert will be conducted by the Wadebridge based choir’s Director of Music, Nicholas Danks and the accompanist will be Stephen Tyrrell.
Accompanying the evening’s entertainment will be the traditional festive fares of mulled wine and mince pies, offering the tastes and smells of Christmas.
Tickets are priced at £12.50, or £5 for under 16’s and will be available from the Wadebridge Bookshop and on the door.