MEMBERS of Saltash Cricket Club will be doing a spot of festive fundraising to help provide much-needed equipment for their new youth cricket teams.
On Sunday, January 5, the team will be out and about in the local area, working alongside WeDump4U Waste Removal & Skip Hire, collecting real Christmas trees and disposing of them in return for a donation towards the club funds.
Anyone who lives in the PL1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 12 postcodes can now book their collection by responding to the club’s post on the official Saltash Cricket Club Facebook page.
As well as creating the U-13s and U-10s teams, the club are also looking for women players to help form a new soft ball team. If interested, visit the Facebook page.