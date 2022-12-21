Pupils at Fountain Head House School, a co-educational school for children with special education needs based in Saltash, recently enjoyed a festive Christmas Fun Day with their parents, to get them into the festive spirit.
The school was very lucky to have the support of a group of parents who designed and created the ‘Christmas Grotto’ where the pupils had the opportunity to meet and receive a present from Father Christmas.
Pupils also engaged in mini-enterprise projects in the run up to the event, producing Christmas gifts to sell at the fair to raise funds for various charities, including Children’s Hospice South West and Therapy Dogs. Parents were also warmly welcomed along on the day, and had the opportunity to meet and catch-up with teachers, therapists and teaching staff to talk about their child’s learning and progress.
Headteacher Thereza de Lucca said: “We also had a raffle on the day raising money for the Cornwall Air Ambulance and would like to thank those who donated prizes for the raffle. Our Early Years, Primary and Secondary aged children were all involved in the day in some way, coming across in small groups to enjoy the event. Christmas is an exciting, magical time of year, but for children with sensory differences, it can also be overwhelming. So it was important to us as a school to create something for our pupils that felt safe and manageable for them.
“On behalf of the whole staff team, I would like to say a big thank you to the parent helpers for their hard work and generous contributions both in the run up and on the day. We couldn’t have done it without you!”.