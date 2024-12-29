STRANDED walkers were rescued off Bodmin Moor on Christmas Day by local volunteers.
Members of the East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team were alerted to the incident on Rough Tor by Devon and Cornwall Police at just after 9pm on December 25.
The hikers were stuck on the tor in very bad weather in the dark, and were cold and wet through.
A spokesperson for East Cornwall Search and Rescue said: “The team incident controller had discussions with the walkers and confirmed their location using Phonefind.
“As we arrived on scene, a plan was put into place to stretcher one of the walkers off down the steep and very rocky ground after a full check over was done by one of our medical technicians. We arrived at our awaiting team vehicle ready to transport them back to their vehicle to head home to the warm.”
Volunteers returned to base at 3.30am on Boxing Day.
East Cornwall SRT is a charity that provides an inland search and rescue service for lost, missing and injured people across East Cornwall and further afield when required. The organisation is 100% voluntary and relies on public support to keep the service operational.
There are various ways that people can support the work of the team, including online shopping via easyfundraising.org.uk/eastcornwallsrt or by donating at Givey.com/eastcornwallsrt
A Christmas quiz night at the London Inn in St Neot raised more than £900 for the East Cornwall SRT.
“We were delighted to be nominated as the chosen charity for the Christmas Pub Quiz.
“The already over subscribed pub kindly made provision to accommodate a small contingent of the team, who successfully embarrassed themselves with a lack of trivia knowledge! A fun evening was had by all. Many thanks to those who donated and bought raffle and auction items.”