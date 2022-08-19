Choose a favourite town flower display
Subscribe newsletter
WHICH has been your favourite flower display this year in Liskeard?
The team of volunteers behind the town’s beds and baskets is asking the question – and they’ll be awarding a certificate and trophy to the place with the most public votes.
Thanks to the efforts of Liskeard in Bloom (LIB), flowers and plants have continued to flourish all around the town centre, despite the challenges of the heatwave.
Seven areas are among those planted and maintained by the team, and you can vote for your favourite three (or add one of your own) on the LIB Facebook page or at www.liskeardinbloom.org.uk.
“Whilst we wait for the Royal Horticultural Society judges to make their final decision on our Pennant Cup entry later in the autumn, we want your help to make an award of our own,” said group member John Hesketh.
“We’ll announce the winning display on the same day we get our RHS result – that’s on October 13.”
The places to choose from are: the ATS Building in Dean Street; Cattle Market; Cornish Times building; Dean Street Garden; Eco Garden (by Santander on Barras Street); the Fountain Monument; and the roundabout on Dean Street/Barras Street.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |