Choirs return in good voice
Subscribe newsletter
For the first time in over two years, Saltash Ladies Choir and Burraton Male Voice choir combined to give a concert in Burraton Methodist Church on Saturday evening October 8.
Due to the COVID and lockdown the choirs were not able to have a concert until now.
The Ladies Choir opened the programme with “Moon River” “All that Jazz” “ Five eyes” and they were conducted by Linda Eastlake and accompanied by Gabrielle Lewis on the piano.
Burraton Male Voice Choir directed by Phil Taylor and accompanied by Paul Fry, sang “Let there be peace on earth” “Do you hear the people sing” “Cornwall my home”.
Each choir continued with selections and ended by combining with the Ladies Choir to end with “Morte Christe”.
The guest soloist on the flute was Claire Fry accompanied by her father Paul Fry on the piano.
There was a good audience and the evening ended with a pasty and saffron cake supper.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |