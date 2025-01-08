Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) is calling for people to lace up their walking boots and take on the Incredible Hike in May 2025.
Incredible Hike takes place from Friday, May 16 to Sunday, May 18 and covers 60 miles along the South West Coast Path from Westward Ho! to Tintagel. The registration fee covers the cost of the event support, hotel stays, food and hike apparel.
All hikers will also receive an Incredible Hike t-shirt, buff, training plans, kit list, pit stops with snacks and drinks, all bag transfers, finishers’ medal, and bubbly.
Kate Romo, event organiser for CHSW, said: “This is the second year of Incredible Hike, taking on another section of the stunning South West Coast Path.
“This year we are starting our hike in the popular coastal village of Westward Ho! with stunning cliff top views from the very start, walking to Titchberry where we will be rewarded with incredible views out to Lundy Island.
“On day two our hikers will continue on their journey walking from Titchberry to Bude where the Coast Path climbs above the rocky shoreline, past beautiful natural waterfalls, secluded combes, crossing river valleys heading into Bude for a well deserved rest.
“Finally on day three our hikers will take on the last section finishing in magical Tintagel where there are plenty of opportunities along the way for wildlife watching from the cliff tops such as spotting grey seals and enchanting castle ruins in Tintagel.”
Kate shared how CHSW has incredible pride in the event: “At CHSW we are so proud that we offer the only fully guided three day hike of the South West Coast Path with all accommodation, meals, snacks and transport taken care of so that participants can focus solely on enjoying the hike.”
“Our Incredible Hike offers a challenge to hikers of all abilities, but a good level of fitness is essential for the event in May as each day we will be walking around 20 miles, for up to 9 hours, with plenty of hills and potentially rough terrain.
“We are really looking forward to the event this year, lots of participants that took part last year have already signed up again, it will be great to see both old and new faces at the Incredible Hike in May.”
CHSW is hoping to raise £50,000 from the event to provide care and support for babies, children, and young people with life-limiting conditions across the South West.
For more information on how to register, visit www.chsw.org.uk/hike