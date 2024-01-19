THE third race of the Primary Schools Cross Country League saw pupils from all over the county come together to race around the track at Cotehele last week.
On Friday, January 19, students laced up their shoes to compete against each — Year 3 and 4 girls kicked off the event, followed by Year 3 and 4 boys.
Year 5 and 6 girls went next, taking a slightly longer route around the grounds — the same route was used for the Year 5 and 6 boys.
The course consisted of pathways, grass and some tarmac.
Youngsters were provided with cold drinks throughout the event to ensure they stayed hydrated.
Due to the time of year, the races started earlier than usual to combat the short amount of daylight in January.