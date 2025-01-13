A CHARITY which provides support to bereaved families across Devon and Cornwall is calling for residents to join them in a race for hope.
The Plymouth based charity, Luna’s Fund, has put out a call for anyone who wants to make a difference in a race hoping to raise money for good causes.
A spokesperson from the charity said: “If you are considering participating in a race this year, why not run for a cause that offers a lifeline to bereaved parents. By supporting Luna’s Fund, you’ll not only challenge yourself physically, but also contribute to the charity’s ongoing mission to support bereaved families through the heartache of baby loss.”
The organisation is a baby loss and pregnancy after loss charity founded as a lasting memory to Luna Valentina Conroy, who was born sleeping in November 2017. The charity offers a range of practical and emotional support to bereaved parents and expectant parents across the Devon and Cornwall area.
A spokesperson continued: “We aim to support parents after the loss of their baby before, during or after birth by offering a choice of practical services that they can access immediately upon leaving the hospital.”
Now, the charity is hoping to get people running for a good cause as part of 2025’s Run Plymouth later this year.
Aimee Green, chief executive officer of Luna’s Fund added: “As we kick off the New Year lots of people may be looking for a new challenge. Our message to you is if you want a challenge and also want to raise money for a good cause, come and run for us. Once you have found and signed up for your event, provide us with proof of your entry to get one of our free t-shirts. By sporting our personalised t-shirt you are helping us raise awareness of the support we offer to the local community. ”
For the first time this year the charity has partnered with the Run Plymouth event on May 11, which is set to take place on Plymouth Hoe and has a number of free places to give away.
Aimee continued: “We’ll be advertising these free places on our social media shortly. We normally have a large team of runners taking part in the event who are very supportive of each other. This year we also have runners in the London Marathon and Bath Half Marathon which is incredible. As a small charity we rely on this type of fundraising to continue the work we do, so join us and be part of a community that runs with purpose. Every step you take will help to raise awareness and funds for our vital work. Together we can help and provide support – one race at a time.”
Those that are interested can sign up for the event and claim their free t-shirt by visiting: www.lunasfund.com/run-with-us
For more information about Luna’s Fund, or for support from the charity, visit: www.lunasfund.com