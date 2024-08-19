A TOURIST attraction in the historic port of Charlestown has been put up for sale for nearly £2-million.
The Shipwreck Treasure Museum/The Merchants of Charlestown, which is part of a well-known group of companies in Cornwall that includes the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, and Gillyflower Farm at Lostwithiel, has an asking price of £1.95-million through SBC Property.
The group of companies is run by chief executive David Harland who was appointed earlier this summer by Sir Tim Smit and his colleagues.
The attraction has been put up for sale as the group of companies aims to consolidate its operations around other activities.
A statement issued on behalf of Smit Associates Ltd and The Merchants of Charlestown said: “We can confirm that the Shipwreck Treasure Museum/The Merchants of Charlestown attraction has just gone on sale.
“The museum was established nearly 50 years ago and we are proud to have been owners and custodians of it and its important maritime collections since 2015.
“We have decided to offer the business for sale as part of a consolidation around the land-based activities of Smit Associates Ltd, including The Lost Gardens of Heligan.
“The Shipwreck Museum/The Merchants of Charlestown currently employs four people full-time and we hope that these jobs will be preserved when a sale progresses. In the meantime, the museum and the Rebellion restaurant remain fully open and we are continuing to welcome visitors.
“In the event that we are unable to sell the business in its entirety, we have a further contingency which will see the collection go to auction in November with the building sold separately.
“We are currently reviewing all artefacts within the Shipwreck Treasure Museum’s collection and the Charlestown Heritage Centre archives with the intention of finding them suitable new homes in due course.
“We hope that some items with specific heritage interest to Charlestown will remain within the community and are working with various organisations and partners to enable this.”
SBC Property says of the museum: “It is an award-winning attraction centred on an historic collection of maritime and shipwreck artefacts, the largest on public display in the UK.
“The artefacts that number 7,000-plus are from well-known losses such as the Mary Rose, the Titanic, the Lusitania and the Royal Charter.
“Included are displays covering hundreds of years of maritime history including the Royal Yacht Britannia, Admiral Nelson and HMS Victory.
“The exhibition space includes the current exhibition ‘The Legacy of Shackleton’ co-produced with the Royal Geographic Society.
“There is an extensive bar-restaurant for 100 covers, along with a retail shop unit and ice-cream café takeaway with an extensive decked area overlooking the historic Charlestown harbour with a unique viewing platform (leased).”