A Bodmin charity that offers community space has been awarded a prestigious accolade from King Charles III.
The Walker Lines Gymnasium Trust has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2024 for hosting an accessible indoor community space to avoid exclusion from activities due to affordability.
The trust raised £50,000 to purchase the SHED, which was formerly known as the Walker Lines Gymnasium, and transformed the building into a multi-function community space.
The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which equivalent to an MBE, is the highest accolade given to local voluntary groups in the UK and recognises outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities.
It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his wish to continue the award.
Chair Balu Madhvani said: “We were thrilled to hear that they were one of the six volunteer groups to win the Kings Award in Cornwall.
“It is very pleasing to see the hard work of the trust and its volunteers to be recognised but this success could not have been achieved without the support of the community, Bodmin's town and county councillors, business, and other organisations such as Rotary, Lions, Beacon Lodge and Al Stock.
“Most of all I would like to thank the users who make this facility vibrant and successful.”
Representatives from the Walker Lines Gymnasium Trust will receive the crystal award and certificate from Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho over the next few months.
Two volunteers from each group will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace next year, along with other recipients of this year’s award.
The citation reads: “The Walker Lines Gymnasium Trust volunteers have transformed a dilapidated building in a deprived area of Bodmin into a thriving 10,000 square foot community space known as The Shed.
“Their mission is to provide affordable access to clubs and activities, ensuring that no one is excluded due to cost. The volunteer trustees not only maintain and develop the building but also actively participate in club activities, exemplifying dedication and empathy.
“The volunteers have used their skills in leadership, design, and finance to create a welcoming, sustainable space that serves the wider community. The Shed is now a beloved asset, embodying values of inclusivity, accessibility, and respect.
“The boxing club is a standout example, where members have gained purpose and direction, with some achieving national titles.
“The volunteers, at their own expense, transport young boxers to competitions, broadening their horizons and fuelling ambitions beyond their town. Many former beneficiaries of the scheme now mentor other young people, creating a cycle of positive influence.
“Other clubs, such as the rifle and dog training clubs, benefit from the affordable facilities provided by the Trust. Despite being a small organisation with no paid employees, the Trust's impact is profound, enriching the lives of both participants and volunteers.
“The work of the Walker Lines Gymnasium Trust is vital for the Bodmin community, providing essential services that improve quality of life.”
2024 sees the largest number of awards made to voluntary groups or charities in Cornwall over the last twelve years.
Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho KCVO OBE, Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall says: “I am delighted and proud to see six of Cornwall’s finest voluntary groups recognised with these awards. The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest accolade any voluntary group can receive, given to those local voluntary groups that are truly outstanding, and which break new ground at a local and sometimes national level.
“Cornwall’s voluntary sector delivers invaluable support to our communities, selflessly, compassionately and with huge energy, reaching out to everyone in need. These six winners reflect the tremendous range and reach of the sector and this national recognition is hugely well deserved.
“My congratulations and thanks to our six exceptional winners; I salute you all!”