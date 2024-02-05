A CHARITY shop based in Saltash is calling for local volunteers to come on board and help make the shop a vibrant and successful part of the Saltash shopping scene in 2024.
With the new year being a time for resolutions and fresh starts, Sue Ryders’ shop based in Carkeel Gateway, is hoping that anyone in need of a new challenge or experience will consider giving the gift of time and joining its team of volunteers in the town’s busy charity shop.
By supporting Sue Ryder in this way, locals can donate their skills and knowledge, gain retail experience, meet new people and support their local community, all the while helping to make a real difference to people relying on the charity’s end of life and bereavement services.
Commenting on volunteer opportunities available, Sue Ryder Saltash shop manager, Victoria Shaw said: “We would absolutely love if any budding volunteers out there would consider joining us.
“Our team of retail volunteers are an invaluable part of our organisation and play a critical part in helping the charity raise enough money so Sue Ryder can be there when it matters, ensuring no one has to face dying or grief alone.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of our shops and we simply could not operate without them.
“Sue Ryder is committed to making volunteering with us a rewarding, inclusive and empowering experience for everybody.
“We would like to appeal to any of your readers who would like to find out more about joining our team in Saltash.
“No matter how much time you have, we would love you to hear from you.”
Also commenting on her experience volunteering in the Saltash shop, lead volunteer, Jennifer James said: “I have volunteered here for nearly five years and have had a fantastic experience.
“Volunteering gives you the opportunity to meet so many new and different people. We get lots done in the shop and we have a great laugh doing it.
“If you have the time, I would definitely say that volunteering is worth considering, it’s well worth it.”
Sue Ryder has around 400 shops in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres across the UK.
The money raised from its shops goes towards Sue Ryder’s palliative and bereavement services which support people with a life-limiting illness and grief.
To volunteer call the shop on 01752 843580 or visit www.sueryder.org/support-us/volunteer/quick-apply to register an interest.