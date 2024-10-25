“It was the start of the weekend when my wife Natasha and I spotted yellowness in his eyes, so we called 111 for what we thought was possibly jaundice and were directed to the nearest urgent care centre. They then sent us to the local hospital in Truro where they promptly identified that Noah was critically ill with acute liver failure, but they didn’t know why. As a result, he was blue-lighted to Birmingham Children's Hospital where he was admitted into the specialist liver unit.”