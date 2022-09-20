Charity coffee morning in St Neot
Tuesday 27th September 2022 7:00 am
Pop In are holding their annual charity coffee morning on Wednesday, September 28 in the Club Bar in St Neot.
From 10:30am to noon, all are welcome to come for tea, coffee, cake and a raffle to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Nick, a spokesperson for the group said “All are welcome, even better if you could donate a cake or raffle prize, but more importantly, bring yourself and plenty of money to help support our charity of the year.”
St Neot Age Concern Pop In meet every Wednesdy, with all welcome for a drink and a chat.
For more information, call Nick; 01579 349933 or email [email protected]
