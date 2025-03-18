A CHARITY car wash put on by firefighters in Saltash has been hailed a ‘resounding success,’ raising more than £700 for The Fire Fighters Charity.
The event, held on Sunday at their headquarters on Callington Road, saw firefighters working tirelessly to clean vehicles while engaging with the community.
Local residents turned out in large numbers, showing their support and generosity.
The funds raised will go towards supporting firefighters and their families in times of need, providing rehabilitation, mental health support, and other vital services.
The event also helped strengthen community ties and raise awareness of the essential work firefighters do beyond emergency response.
The team at Saltash Fire Station expressed their gratitude to everyone who participated, making the day both enjoyable and impactful.