Charity beer and cider festival returns

After a two year absence, due to COVID restrictions, preparations are now well underway for a festival this year on July 22 and 23 (noon onwards each day).

As usual all proceeds will be in aid of the Cornwall Air Ambulance.

A spokesperson said: “We will have 12 Cornish ales and six Cornish ciders available, all from the smaller breweries in the county. There will also be a gin (mainly local suppliers) and Prosecco bar.”

The festival is very highly rated and you will not be disappointed if you come along - traditional drinks and freshly cooked food are available all day in the pub (plus BBQ on Saturday afternoon in the garden) in addition to the festival offerings. It is a greatly enjoyable couple of days for everyone attending, not just for beer and cider drinkers, but for the whole family atmosphere and entertainment. It may be small, but continues to grow in stature and the overall occasion is not one to be missed!

Great entertainment is being lined up with the following bands booked:

Friday: 5pm to 7pm, Steve Flanders; 7pm to 9pm, Outlanders; 9pm (in the pub), I Love Amp.

Saturday: 1pm to 3pm, Our Atlantic Roots; 3pm to 5pm, DerryAirs; 5pm to 7pm, Jackie Hocking DJ; 7pm to 9pm, Mind Your Manners; 9pm (in the pub), Black Friday.