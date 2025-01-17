VOLUNTEERS are being urged to get involved with the long and varied history of Fowey.
Across the centuries, the Cornish port has played its part in trade, international conflict, pilgrimage and piracy.
The heritage of the town, including its literary links, is reflected at Fowey Museum in Trafalgar Square and it is the museum that is looking for volunteers.
People with a few hours to spare each week are needed to help with different aspects of running the museum, from welcoming visitors to cataloguing.
Volunteers don't need any special knowledge or experience, and those interested in getting involved should contact the museum curator on 01726 852458.
This year the museum, in one of the oldest buildings in the town, is opening from April 1.