THE histories of two neighbouring communities are being highlighted by a group in Cornwall.
ISOT (In Search Of Tywardreath), which researches the archaeology, history, environment and topography of the village and surrounding area, is hosting a talk entitled Tywardreath and Par, Now and Then.
The talk will be given by Mike Blake, a local historian who has extensively researched the past of the communities.
Mike will give his talk at Well Street Chapel, Tywardreath, on Thursday, September 25, at 7pm. The charge is £5 at the door.
On Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, there will be an exhibition entitled Tywardreath Through Time, at St Andrew’s Church, from 10.30am to 3.30pm each day. Entry is free but donations for the church and ISOT will be welcomed.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.