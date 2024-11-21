John Robert Noakes celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends at his Saltash supported living home with a special delivery.
The centenarian received not only a card from the King and Queen, and flowers from Saltash Mayor Cllr Julia Peggs, but a special visit from Major Merlin Hanbury-Tenison on behalf of the Light Dragoons, his former regiment.
The Major made the trip to Saltash bringing with him a gift of the regiment’s book, and a card which said: ‘The legacy and example of our wartime veterans charts the course and culture of our regiment for the future. Viret In Aeternum.’ May it Flourish Forever is the motto of the 13th/18th Royal Hussars.
John chatted animatedly to his guest alongside fellow residents of Abbeyfield in Saltash where he has lived for the last two years since moving to be close to family. Wearing his George Cross and Victoria Cross, he enjoyed a party lunch laid on by Abbeyfield staff.
When asked how it feels to be 100, he said: “It feels very nice. I am surprised at how kind people are. The cook has made all this food and she should have gone home by now!”
On receiving a card from the King, John said: “It was very nice. I was very surprised that they bother.” And the best thing about the day? “The champagne!”
One of John’s two sons, Peter Noakes read out a short potted history of his father’s colourful life. Born in Surrey, after college John joined the Army in 1941, and was selected for tank training, training at Sandhurst. Matt Busby was the Sergeant Major in charge of sport and even approached John to play for Manchester Utd after the war.
From Morecombe where he took part in reconnaissance training, he was sent to Belgium to a holding camp, and at 21, crossed the Rhine at Goch and further on into North Germany and Denmark where he was for VE day, May 8 1945.
After the war he ran a hotel for soldiers on the Baltic coast of North Germany at Timmerdorfer Strand, and was demobbed in 1947. After a short time in Canada, including flying from Vancouver to Australia in a converted bomber, he returned to the UK to work. He married his wife Jean in 1950 and they raised their family while moving from Falmouth to New Zealand, to Guernsey, and Bournemouth, ending up in Plymouth where he lost his wife, the love of his life, in 2021.
Peter ended his speech saying: “100 years old and still making new friends!” Abbeyfield trustee Brian Stoyel, agreed: “He’s got a lovely repartee, and so friendly with everybody. Helps considerably with the atmosphere of the whole place.”