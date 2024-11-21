After the war he ran a hotel for soldiers on the Baltic coast of North Germany at Timmerdorfer Strand, and was demobbed in 1947. After a short time in Canada, including flying from Vancouver to Australia in a converted bomber, he returned to the UK to work. He married his wife Jean in 1950 and they raised their family while moving from Falmouth to New Zealand, to Guernsey, and Bournemouth, ending up in Plymouth where he lost his wife, the love of his life, in 2021.