REPRESENTATIVES from the Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions Club presented a Certificate of Appreciation from the people of Ukraine to The Rame Group Practice, community nurses and the staﬀ for the help, support, and donations they have given to their country over the past three years.
The certificate was accepted on behalf of the Rame Group Practice, community nurses and staﬀ by senior partner, Dr Lawrence Barnes.
Lions president, Paul Goodall, said: “On behalf of Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions Club, I would like to thank Rame Group Practice for supporting our collections for the people of Ukraine.”
Joining Paul in presenting the certificate to Dr Barnes were Lions Secretary, Richard Pymm and fellow Lion, Graham Evans.