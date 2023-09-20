This historic house for sale is more than 100 years old and is thought to have once been a Lord’s games room.
Grenville House, in Kilkhampton, dates back to the 1890s and was originally part of the Penstowe Manor House Estate.
Penstowe has historical links to the Earl of Gloucester, and the Grenvilles - for whom the house was named - are believed to have originally come to the UK with William the Conqueror in 1066.
The family remained prominent in the area over the centuries, including three family members who became Sheriffs of Cornwall in the 1400s, Sir Richard Grenville being the captain of the ship ‘The Revenge’ in the 1500s, fighting against the Spanish armada, and John Grenville, who was the first Earl of Bath in the 1600s.
Grenville House has period features throughout, including a tall vaulted ceiling with a “cathedral-esque” level of headroom.
The house is thought to have been the games room for the main Penstowe Manor House, and in recent years has been used as a holiday let.
Entering the property, there is a large open-plan lounge and dining room with a log-burning fireplace, while to one side is the kitchen and breakfast room with a breakfast bar.
Surrounding the living room are four bedrooms, and through an inner hallway is a family bathroom with a free-standing bath.
There is also a mezzanine level, offering access to two further bedrooms, bringing the property’s total to six.
Other features throughout the home include parquet flooring, wood panelling and a “resplendent” dining table.
Outside, there is a hot tub in a private courtyard, and is close to the Hartland coastline.
The property is being sold by Gooding & Co for a price of £600,000.
The agent commented: “Sitting close to the majestic Hartland Cornwall Heritage Coast, this impressive home is the perfect combination of space, light and classic design.
“The tall vaulted ceiling brings a cathedral-esque level of headroom to the ground floor and a mezzanine level utilises some of the available space above in a smart fashion.
“Rather aptly for a building that has an air of grandeur, the finishes and furnishings look to tradition for influence, especially the parquet flooring, handsome wood panelling and a resplendent dining table.”